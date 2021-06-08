5,005 Shares in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $4,483,000.

GTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

NYSE:GTES opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.84. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $18.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

