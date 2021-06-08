4NEW (KWATT) Trading Up 25.9% This Week

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. 4NEW has a market cap of $114,329.96 and $5,039.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 4NEW has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00073105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00026333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.82 or 0.00996640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.55 or 0.09849141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00050995 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.