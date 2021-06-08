$47.02 Million in Sales Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will report sales of $47.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.80 million. Camden National reported sales of $46.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $186.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.13 million to $190.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $184.81 million, with estimates ranging from $176.92 million to $192.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $49.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

