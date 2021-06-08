44,525 Shares in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Bought by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned 0.20% of Duddell Street Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duddell Street Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.69 on Tuesday. 14,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,482. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

