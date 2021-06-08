$442.77 Million in Sales Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will report sales of $442.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $436.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $446.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $410.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.87. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

