4,229 Shares in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Acquired by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,229 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,331,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,346,000 after acquiring an additional 70,190 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

