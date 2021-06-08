$4.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will report sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.38 billion and the lowest is $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $17.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.72 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $18.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,978. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.32. The company has a market capitalization of $174.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

