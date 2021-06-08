3,987 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 46,952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $564,000.

Shares of XSMO stock opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.40. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $56.40.

