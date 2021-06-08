3,731 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

NYSE MDT traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, reaching $121.68. The company had a trading volume of 54,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

