364 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Bought by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.73.

NYSE ITW opened at $233.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.34 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

