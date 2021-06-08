29,037 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIIIU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth $368,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth $496,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $1,246,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HIIIU opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

