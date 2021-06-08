2,627 Shares in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Acquired by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HZO opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.65.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,722 shares of company stock worth $6,413,978 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

