2,594 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.20. 26,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,760,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $171.27 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $223.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.54.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,970 shares of company stock valued at $41,692,961 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

