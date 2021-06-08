25,341 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

WFG stock opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.57.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

