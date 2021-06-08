$233.32 Million in Sales Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will report $233.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $242.50 million and the lowest is $228.24 million. 2U posted sales of $182.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $943.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $939.70 million to $947.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 2U.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWOU. DA Davidson raised their target price on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.98. 2U has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth about $31,439,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth about $29,761,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,946,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,868,000 after buying an additional 279,307 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,031,000 after buying an additional 242,787 shares during the period.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.