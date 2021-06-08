$23.15 Million in Sales Expected for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will announce $23.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $23.90 million. RedHill Biopharma reported sales of $20.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year sales of $110.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.51 million to $136.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $172.36 million, with estimates ranging from $134.23 million to $214.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 118.36% and a negative return on equity of 252.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RDHL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. WBB Securities lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of RDHL stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.42. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 804,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. 22.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

