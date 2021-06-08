22,667 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.65.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $118.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.