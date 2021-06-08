20,000 Shares in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Bought by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,551,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,903,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.78. 11,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,785. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.10.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

