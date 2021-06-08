$2.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will report $2.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $12.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $12.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

ED traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $76.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,657. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,390,000 after purchasing an additional 229,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,421,000 after purchasing an additional 132,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,203,000. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

