$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will announce sales of $2.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the highest is $2.53 billion. Expeditors International of Washington posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year sales of $10.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $3,627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,508.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,538 shares of company stock worth $12,019,446 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $124.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.35. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $71.94 and a twelve month high of $126.57. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

