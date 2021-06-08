$2.25 Million in Sales Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will post $2.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $14.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.00 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $14.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YMTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Yumanity Therapeutics stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $164.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMTX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

