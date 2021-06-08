18,085 Shares in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Separately, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $704,000.

Shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

