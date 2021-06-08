16,207 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Under Armour by 426.4% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.