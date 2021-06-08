15,999 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.12. 402,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,054,287. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.22.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

