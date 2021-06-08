15,519 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,431,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $14,852,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $5,823,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 31,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,759,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $35.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.