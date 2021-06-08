150 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 551.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $148.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.87. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.59.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $881,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 974,221 shares of company stock valued at $133,454,270 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Mizuho dropped their target price on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

