12,625 Shares in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSAN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan during the first quarter worth approximately $980,000.

Shares of NYSE CSAN opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Cosan S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

CSAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cosan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

