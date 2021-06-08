125,000 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Acquired by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,115,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.57. 11,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,543. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $132.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.50.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $579,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.