1,175 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Bought by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $193.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

