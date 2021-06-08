11,743 Shares in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 6.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GGT stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

