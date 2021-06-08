$106.11 Million in Sales Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to post $106.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.10 million to $106.11 million. Exponent reported sales of $87.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $417.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.47 million to $419.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $451.13 million, with estimates ranging from $448.66 million to $453.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,062,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,707,000 after purchasing an additional 55,662 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,345,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,590,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,419,000 after buying an additional 258,810 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 1.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,629,000 after buying an additional 31,381 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after buying an additional 130,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.02. 166,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,889. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.44. Exponent has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.