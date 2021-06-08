1,024 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Bought by First National Bank

First National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cigna by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Cigna by 84.2% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 45.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,188 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $2,032,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.24. 27,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,277. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

