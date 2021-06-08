$10.29 Million in Sales Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post $10.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.32 million and the highest is $11.25 million. Immatics posted sales of $7.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $41.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.33 million to $42.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $41.38 million, with estimates ranging from $39.45 million to $44.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Immatics.

IMTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 688.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,805,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 803,611 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.11. 2,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,998. Immatics has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $217.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

