$10.29 Million in Sales Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post $10.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.32 million and the highest is $11.25 million. Immatics posted sales of $7.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $41.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.33 million to $42.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $41.38 million, with estimates ranging from $39.45 million to $44.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Immatics.
IMTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.
Shares of NASDAQ IMTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.11. 2,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,998. Immatics has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $217.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66.
Immatics Company Profile
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
