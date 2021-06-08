$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will post $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $8.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Truist increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $157.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,953 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,733,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.