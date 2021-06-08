$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS.

FL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Williams Financial Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $69,007,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,742,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,778,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 291.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,196,000 after purchasing an additional 466,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FL traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,582. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

