$1.69 EPS Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

MPWR traded down $3.86 on Thursday, reaching $338.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,269. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $208.54 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $350.99.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total transaction of $439,672.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 324,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,676,838.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total transaction of $664,860.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,683,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,373 shares of company stock valued at $37,189,369. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

