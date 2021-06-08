$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $7.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

