$1.58 EPS Expected for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $2.16. Cimarex Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 409.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $9.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $12.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEC. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.52.

Shares of NYSE XEC traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.85. 926,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,609. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 34.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

