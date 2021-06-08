$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will announce earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Maximus posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,418,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,170. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,213,000 after acquiring an additional 608,298 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,940,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,874,000 after acquiring an additional 160,993 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,701,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $240,552,000 after acquiring an additional 119,833 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Maximus by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,958,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 229,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maximus stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,169. Maximus has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

