$1.01 EPS Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. ExlService posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,052,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,239 shares of company stock worth $8,139,158 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 3,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 58,388 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 9.9% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after buying an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 18.8% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 36,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $103.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

