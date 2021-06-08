-$1.00 EPS Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Spirit Airlines reported earnings per share of ($3.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $2,997,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $11,823,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAVE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,782. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

