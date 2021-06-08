0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.73 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $523,541.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00002059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00070304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00026286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.58 or 0.00967751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.41 or 0.09511564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00049992 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

