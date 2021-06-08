$0.95 EPS Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.89. Ross Stores posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 830.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,092 shares of company stock valued at $25,150,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $120.27. 1,798,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,307. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

