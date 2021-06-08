$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Starbucks posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 265.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.50. The stock had a trading volume of 148,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,158. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.29. The company has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a PE ratio of 132.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

