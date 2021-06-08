$0.66 EPS Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,682. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $14,619,641.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $49,742,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,013,854 shares of company stock valued at $69,256,824. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,236 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $188,792,000 after buying an additional 245,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

