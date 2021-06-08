-$0.47 EPS Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to report ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.53) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million.

Several research firms recently commented on PAR. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

PAR opened at $67.07 on Friday. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,861,000. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 113,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

