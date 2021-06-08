$0.45 EPS Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.40. Gentex posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,150%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,103. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Gentex has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,405 shares of company stock worth $652,506. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Gentex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,082 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 26.7% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

