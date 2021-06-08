-$0.41 EPS Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of SFT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.14. 2,082,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $14.91.

In related news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,664,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 45,658 shares during the period. Islet Management LP lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 71.4% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

