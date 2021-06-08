$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KDP. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 55,429 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

