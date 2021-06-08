$0.35 EPS Expected for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 21.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE SII traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.95. 1,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,096. Sprott has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,418,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,878,000 after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprott by 133.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 533,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after acquiring an additional 304,487 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,422,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 95.6% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 165,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 80,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

